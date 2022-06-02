Talking Friars Ep. 176: El Paso Chihuahuas Broadcaster Tim Hagerty Talks Padres Calling Up Mazara & San Diego’s Plan For Abrams & Campusano

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I sat down with Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas broadcaster Tim Hagerty to discuss what recent call up Nomar Mazara could bring to the San Diego Padres, what’s wrong with Ryan Weathers and Dinelson Lamet, why Yusmeiro Petit hasn’t been called up, Jose Castillo’s timeline, why C.J. Abrams isn’t getting a ton of reps in the outfield and what scouts say Luis Campusano needs to work on for him to be major league ready.

