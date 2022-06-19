Talking Friars Ep. 185: Manny’s hurt + The Rockies continue to beat the Padres at Coors Field

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my reaction to all three games the San Diego Padres played this weekend at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. We found out Joe Musgrove probably won’t be making his next start, C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon continued to kill San Diego, Jake Cronenworth kept raking and Manny Machado’s going to be out for an undefined amount of time.

