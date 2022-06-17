Talking Friars Ep. 184: Reacting to Jake Peavy, Greg Amsinger, David Justice Talking Musgrove, Padres, NL West

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on what former MLB outfielder David Justice, MLB Network host Greg Amsinger and former Padres starter Jake Peavy told me during the MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park on Friday. Justice didn’t seem to fully believe in the Padres, Amsinger would give Joe Musgrove a HUGE pay day in an extension and Peavy wants Musgrove to be starting the All-Star Game!

NEW POD: Reacting to Peavy, Greg Amsinger & David Justice Talking Musgrove, Padres, NL West



