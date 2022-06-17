 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 184: Reacting to Jake Peavy, Greg Amsinger, David Justice Talking Musgrove, Padres, NL West

I had the chance to speak to these three guys during the 2022 MLB Draft Combine!

By Ben Fadden
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on what former MLB outfielder David Justice, MLB Network host Greg Amsinger and former Padres starter Jake Peavy told me during the MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park on Friday. Justice didn’t seem to fully believe in the Padres, Amsinger would give Joe Musgrove a HUGE pay day in an extension and Peavy wants Musgrove to be starting the All-Star Game!

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...