 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - June 17, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, June 17, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

A first for SD since 2010: 1st place alone in mid-June (MLB.com)

Remember this year’s weirdest broken bat? It happened again! (MLB.com)

Padres vs. Cubs - Game Recap - June 16, 2022 (ESPN.com)

MLB News

New leader emerges in latest ROY poll (MLB.com)

2 immaculate innings thrown in 1 game for first time (MLB.com)

‘The world’s biggest shortstop’ and Russell Wilson take BP (MLB.com)

Baseball is fun again for Bucs’ elder statesman Quintana (MLB.com)

Commissioner on plans for rule changes, stadium situations (MLB.com)

MLB.TV is 50% off for Father’s Day (MLB.com)

Duran, Duran! Rookie’s clutch triple seals epic win (MLB.com)

Five up, five down: Gough K’s them all at Combine (MLB.com)

Is this pitching prospect a righty or a lefty? Yes (MLB.com)

Mock: O’s go college route, Mets nab 1st pitcher off board (MLB.com)

The 3 biggest stories to watch at the Draft Combine (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...