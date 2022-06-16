Talking Friars Ep. 183: Padres bring out the brooms (and the bats) in Chicago!

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on the San Diego Padres amazing series sweep in Chicago against the Cubs! The offense scored 41 runs in four games, Jake Cronenworth is insanely on fire at the plate and Joe Musgrove had another quality start!

NEW POD: Padres bring out the brooms (& the bats) in Chicago!



-41 runs in 4 games!

-Darvish and Musgrove shoved (pay the man)

-Cubs social media team gets dragged

-Keep the faith Friar Faithful!

-COL preview



