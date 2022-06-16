 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - June 16, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, June 16, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Injuries: Tatis, deGrom, Soto, Albies, Rendon (MLB.com)

San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr.’s wrist is healing, but he’s still not cleared to swing a baseball bat (ESPN.com)

LEADING OFF: Unbeaten Musgrove starts for Padres at Wrigley (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres rumors: An Andrew Benintendi trade could help OF troubles (Friars on Base)

So San Diego: Surging Padres have a .619 winning percentage (FOX 5 San Diego)

MLB News

2 immaculate innings thrown in 1 game for first time (MLB.com)

Yankees join elite company with 46th win (MLB.com)

Vlad Jr. caps big night with 1st walk-off hit (MLB.com)

Rutschman breaks through for 1st MLB HR (MLB.com)

Clemens takes the mound for Tigers (yes, really) (MLB.com)

MLB.TV is 50% off for Father’s Day (MLB.com)

Switch-pitcher Cijntje dominates in Combine cameo (MLB.com)

Mock: O’s go college route, Mets nab 1st pitcher off board (MLB.com)

