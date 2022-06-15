Padres Ryan Weathers was flooded with run support

Final, the San Diego Chargers 19 and the Chicago Bears 5. Ok, there’s my one dad joke I am allowed per wrap-up.

In all seriousness can the Chicago Padres offensive firepower travel to San Diego for just one game? The home fans deserve this type of output.

Today’s starter Ryan Weather made his debut start this season and his first start since last September in Los Angeles. Much like that game, Weathers did not last 4 innings. The first innings was actually positive as he retired Cubs hitters 1-2-3.

The second inning was the complete opposite as 7 batters reached base and four came around to score. That inning erased an early 2-0 lead to a 2-4 Cubs lead after two innings. Final line 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 BB, 3 K, and 4 earned runs.

Ok, I won’t be a wet blanket here anymore, because it is not like Weathers is a part of the rotation full time to stress about it.

Jake Cronenworth anyone?

Maybe it is the new haircut but Cronenworth has three hits in all three games in Chicago. In fact, Cronenworth is back to Jake the Rake? I would definitely say so. He has a multi-hit game in 40% of the games played this month (15). In April and May combined that percentage was at 16%. A total of 21 hits this month and 20 RBIs in those 15 games. Clearly, he thinks this is a video game.

Jorge Alfaro deserves some love too as he recorded three hits as well. On May 9th Alfaro had a .224 average and .388 slugging percentage. After tonight Alfaro is now hitting .284 with a .486 slugging percentage. He is clearly their best offensive catcher. Maybe that offseason trade for Alfaro doesn’t get talked about enough.

It wouldn’t be a true wrap-up if I didn’t mention Manny Machado’s career 1,500th hit accomplishment. There aren’t enough good things I can say about Machado on his performance this season. I can say confidently I do believe Machado can reach 3,000. It won’t be easy but for a player of his caliber that doesn’t turn 30 until next month is a huge factor.

Padres will go for the sweep tomorrow at 11:20 pm with MLB-best Joe Musgrove. Nothing is guaranteed in this sport. But, come on you’d have to be incredibly ignorant if you didn’t like the Padres chances.

for more coverage follow @LeoLuna93 on Twitter