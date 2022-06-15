 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - June 15, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Wrist Injury Recovery Timeline Moved Back After CT Scan (Bleacher Report)

Padres star shortstop Tatis Jr. can’t swing a bat just yet (FOX 5 San Diego)

Padres Prospects Royals Should Target in Andrew Benintendi Trade (Sports Illustrated)

Padres Daily: Appreciating Yu; better late than never; big win, 100 games to go (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ex-Yankees, Mets star gets 2nd chance with Padres (NJ.com)

MLB News

Mikolas 1 strike (and inches!) shy of no-no (MLB.com)

Braves go back to back (twice!) en route to 13th consecutive win (MLB.com)

Bassitt turns it around with 8 shutout innings (MLB.com)

Buehler has bone spur removed; timetable for return unchanged (MLB.com)

What might an Ohtani extension look like? (MLB.com)

Arraez’s fan club has found its president: Ichiro! (MLB.com)

You haven’t seen a rundown play like this before (MLB.com)

NFL Pro Bowler Golden Tate switches to baseball, his ‘first love’ (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

