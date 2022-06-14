Padres scored 12 unanswered for biggest comeback win

After five innings it looked like it was going to be one of those nights as the San Diego Padres were trailing 5-0 through five in Chicago. But it was only a mirage as the Padres bounced back to score four runs in the 6th and another six runs in the 7th. In total, rallying for twelve unanswered runs in 12-5 win.

Padres scored 12 unanswered to pull off the biggest comeback of the season.



They were trailing 5-0 after five innings. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) June 15, 2022

Starting pitcher Sean Manaea was not catching a break in this win as he threw a season-low four innings. He surrendered all five runs on eight hits and two home runs. Manaea must have a short memory after this one. Especially since he was off to a phenomenal start this month in his previous two outings.

Remember when the Padres offense was pedestrian?

I certainly do, it was the only thing I could read about on Padres twitter for a good moment. Including tonight the Padres have scored four runs or more in 10 of the last 13 games played.

If there was any moment to have an instant increase in run support it was tonight. The bats put together the biggest comeback of the season to date.

Leading the way at the plate was DH Luke Voit. Before tonight Voit did not have 4 RBIs in one game as a Padre. Well, tonight he leapfrogged that with a season-high 5 RBIs tonight including a two-run that kicked off the comeback for San Diego.

Tonight's lineup featured six players to record two or more hits at the plate tonight. Even Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim had two hits tonight. Yes, you read that right, go ahead and fact-check.

Padres really had 6 players in their lineup with two or more hits today — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) June 15, 2022

The Padres aren’t done in Chicago quite yet. One thing they must avoid is a series split after winning the first two games of the series. I bring that up because that is literally what happened with the Rockies at Petco this past weekend (sorry for the reminder).

But, if they continue to swing the bat like this with the Cubs suspect pitching, I like their chances.

for more coverage follow @LeoLuna93 on Twitter