Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. trusting the process after not being cleared to swing today

San Diego Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller announced on Tuesday that his superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has not been cleared to swing a bat by doctors after his latest wrist scan. The Padres will be going week to week with Tatis and Preller doesn’t know when the next MRI scan will be.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s CT scan yesterday did not reveal the level of healing the Padres hoped. The timeline will be moved back. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) June 14, 2022

“This is all about the long term and a long relationship with Fernando and his career,” Preller said Tuesday via Zoom. “We said all along we’re going to be very cautions. This falls more in line with that.”

This news should actually be encouraging and not discouraging. It isn’t like there’s been any set backs. There’s actually been a good amount of progress. Tatis previously wasn’t able to catch throws from anyone but it looks like Dr. Donald Sheridan (the surgeon he visited Monday) has given him the green light to at least do that.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is out here in Chicago getting work in. Progress: He’s now catching the ball; before,he was only able to scoop grounders. #Padres pic.twitter.com/18HFsP4AIC — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) June 14, 2022

The Padres enter tonight well over .500 without Tatis so if it takes him a couple more weeks to start swinging a bat, that’s fine with me. Tatis told the media not playing has been hard on him but he’s learning to be patient.

Tatis just got done talking to media here. Said it’s been really hard for him; like everyone, wants to be progressing faster. But, has to trust the process and let it heal. Said he’s learning patience when in the past things have mostly come easy for him. #Padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) June 14, 2022

If you want my full reaction that I had to the news earlier today on YouTube, click the play button below!