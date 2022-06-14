 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. trusting the process after not being cleared to swing today

Tatis received a bone scan yesterday in Arizona

By Ben Fadden
Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller announced on Tuesday that his superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has not been cleared to swing a bat by doctors after his latest wrist scan. The Padres will be going week to week with Tatis and Preller doesn’t know when the next MRI scan will be.

“This is all about the long term and a long relationship with Fernando and his career,” Preller said Tuesday via Zoom. “We said all along we’re going to be very cautions. This falls more in line with that.”

This news should actually be encouraging and not discouraging. It isn’t like there’s been any set backs. There’s actually been a good amount of progress. Tatis previously wasn’t able to catch throws from anyone but it looks like Dr. Donald Sheridan (the surgeon he visited Monday) has given him the green light to at least do that.

The Padres enter tonight well over .500 without Tatis so if it takes him a couple more weeks to start swinging a bat, that’s fine with me. Tatis told the media not playing has been hard on him but he’s learning to be patient.

