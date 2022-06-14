Talking Friars Ep. 182: Andy Ashby Talks Padres World Series Chances, Joe Musgrove Extension Possibility, ‘98 Team

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars, I sat down with former San Diego Padres pitcher Andy Ashby to talk about his nephew, Aaron, pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers, if he thinks this year’s Padres team has enough to make it to the World Series, how the starting pitching position has evolved since he played, how he’d approach extension negotiations with the Padres if he was Joe Musgrove, what it was like pitching in the World Series, his favorite Tony Gwynn story and who his favorite Padres teammate was!

