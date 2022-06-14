 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - June 14, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Padres pregame: Padres, Cubs delayed due to tornado in Chicago (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres notes: Starters move up; Tatis gets scan, bats on trip (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Column: Padres’ Blake Snell battles Rockies, emotions on road to bankable consistency (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres maximizing a rare rotation as questions about the future persist (The Athletic)

2 Washington Nationals trade targets for the San Diego Padres (Friars on Base)

MLB News

Julio vaults to the top of the Rookie Hot List (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: No debate who’s No. 1 (MLB.com)

7 players increasing trade value — and where they may fit (MLB.com)

Strasburg returning to injured list (MLB.com)

E-Rod not rejoining Tigers due to personal matters (MLB.com)

Which teams might pursue All-Star catcher? (MLB.com)

His idol was Jeter. Now he follows in his path (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting (MLB.com)

Sox relieved, encouraged by Kopech news (MLB.com)

