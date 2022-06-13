Padres big 8th inning in Chicago

The San Diego Padres began game one of a four-game set vs the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley. Last month the Cubs took two of three in San Diego (sorry for bringing it up). So, the Padres obviously view this as a get-right series versus a below-average opponent.

Coming into Monday night the Cubs were 11-20 at Wrigley, make that 11-21 after the Padres 4-1 win.

It was a pitcher dual in Yu Darvish’s first return to Chicago since the trade. The Padres manager Bob Melvin let Darvish stay in the game a little longer than most managers. Which is starting to become the “normal” thing to do.

Darvish made Melvin look smart as he finished off his night by striking out Cubs Ian Happ, leaving runners on the corners. It capped an 8 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, and 1 ER night for Davish.

Yu Darvish in his return to Wrigley for the first time since they trade.



The bats came through in the 8th allowing Darvish the opportunity to gain the win in his return. The first three batters reached base including Manny Machado on an RBI single for hit 1,499. The slumping Eric Hosmer came through with a 2-run RBI double for the hardest hit of the game (111.1mph EV).

But the man of the game at the plate was Jake Cronenworth with his third three-hit game of the season.

After the offense stalled in the final two games vs Colorado, it was nice to see the offense put something together to score runs across late. I think the most encouraging part was that it wasn’t just one swing of the bat that put the Padres ahead in a one-run game. It was multiple players reaching base on multiple hits.

With the Dodgers having an off night, the Padres win puts them in a tie for 1st place (yes, I know it’s a long season). Hopefully, after Tuesday night’s games, there is no longer a tie in the Padres favor of course.

Tuesday night will feature LHP Sean Manaea. After struggling in May allowing three earned runs or more in each start, Manaea has turned the tide in two June starts. So far, 13 IP, 8 H, 5 BB, 11 K, and 2 earned runs.

