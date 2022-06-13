 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - June 13, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, June 13, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres Place 4, Including Manager Bob Melvin, on COVID List (NBC 7 San Diego)

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin, bench coach into COVID protocol after opener vs. Rockies (ESPN.com)

Super Sunday It Was Not: The San Diego Padres Close Series With Loss To Colorado (NBC 7 San Diego)

Padres notes: COVID now sidelining Bob Melvin, Ryan Christenson; Steven Wilson’s new spin (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

These 7 players’ trade stocks are rising (MLB.com)

Braves win 11th straight behind Duvall’s 2-HR day (MLB.com)

Carp continues resurgence with 2 HRs, 7 RBIs for Yankees (MLB.com)

Rodón leads Giants in 1st sweep of Dodgers since 2016 (MLB.com)

Higgy homers off Schwindy’s historically slow pitch (MLB.com)

Devers’ clutch HR a fitting end to Red Sox’s stellar trip (MLB.com)

Flip out! Oklahoma OF flies over fence to make play, then HRs (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting (MLB.com)

This Superman catch is a must-see moment! (MLB.com)

