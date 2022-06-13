Good Morning San Diego - June 13, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres Place 4, Including Manager Bob Melvin, on COVID List (NBC 7 San Diego)
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin, bench coach into COVID protocol after opener vs. Rockies (ESPN.com)
Super Sunday It Was Not: The San Diego Padres Close Series With Loss To Colorado (NBC 7 San Diego)
Padres notes: COVID now sidelining Bob Melvin, Ryan Christenson; Steven Wilson’s new spin (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
These 7 players’ trade stocks are rising (MLB.com)
Braves win 11th straight behind Duvall’s 2-HR day (MLB.com)
Carp continues resurgence with 2 HRs, 7 RBIs for Yankees (MLB.com)
Rodón leads Giants in 1st sweep of Dodgers since 2016 (MLB.com)
Higgy homers off Schwindy’s historically slow pitch (MLB.com)
Devers’ clutch HR a fitting end to Red Sox’s stellar trip (MLB.com)
Flip out! Oklahoma OF flies over fence to make play, then HRs (MLB.com)
VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting (MLB.com)
