Talking Friars Ep. 181: Encouraging & disappointing Padres performances results in Rockies split

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on the San Diego Padres series split with the Colorado Rockies. Joe Musgrove continued to throw shutouts, Manny Machado was huge in the first two games of the series and MacKenzie Gore finally hit a rough patch this weekend.

NEW POD: Encouraging & disappointing Padres performances resulted in Rockies split



-Musgrove extension update

-Don't be worried about Gore or Garcia

-Expectations for upcoming road trip to Chicago and Colorado



