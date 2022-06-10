 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - June 10, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, June 10, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres News

Rotation has Padres set up well for 18 games in 17 days (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Daily: Petco ‘electric’ again; beating the best, losers on tap; seventh heaven; Pro, Crone a 1-2 punch (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres add Mexican League leader in HR’s, Slugging, OPS (East Village Times)

MLB News

This is the new best hitter in baseball (MLB.com)

Easy as 1, 2, 3 straight HRs by Twins off Cole (MLB.com)

2-strike intentional walk couldn’t have gone more wrong (MLB.com)

1 guy on each team worth an All-Star vote (MLB.com)

VOTE NOW! Phase 1 of All-Star balloting (MLB.com)

Women’s College World Series submits nominee for HR robbery of year (MLB.com)

Judge on a record pace in early stages of ‘22 (MLB.com)

Power to all Fields? NFL QB tees off at Wrigley (MLB.com)

‘It feels like there’s a spark’: Phils win 7th straight (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...