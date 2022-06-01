Talking Friars Ep. 175: Padres Struck Out Too Much and the Umpiring Still Sucks

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on the San Diego Padres getting swept by the St. Louis Cardinals. Steven Wilson was bad on Monday, home plate umpire Chris Segal helped St. Louis win on Tuesday and the Padres offense scored two runs today. Plus, there were some dumb tweeters out there this morning.

