 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - June 1, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

MLB power rankings: Really, it’s not just the Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Minors: More hits for CJ Abrams with El Paso (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Daily: Offense having to work too hard for too little; Martinez comes through; playing winners (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Are the San Diego Padres real contenders? All signs point to yes (The Desert Sun)

MLB News

First inning sets tone in Yanks’ rout of Angels (MLB.com)

A High School prom that may never be topped (MLB.com)

One-handed HR grab? Dad, baby just havin’ a ball (MLB.com)

Top 10 starting pitchers likely to be dealt by the Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Here are the Power Rankings through May (MLB.com)

Mets option Dom Smith: ‘We need a pitcher’ (MLB.com)

Judge rises to rob Ohtani’s potential homer (MLB.com)

Young fan goes after foul ball in stands, somehow comes back with two?! (MLB.com)

Injuries: Wander, Kershaw, TA, Mets, Yanks (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...