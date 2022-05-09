Padres get huge support from secondary players

The Padres are off to a solid homestand taking three of four vs Miami. All three wins were decided by a single run. Six teams in the MLB have 19 wins or more and the Padres are one of them. Although San Diego has the lowest run differential among the six teams. You’d figure that’ll improve once Fernando Tatis Jr is back and when Jake Cronenworth gets back on track.

Hitter of the game: (Sunday vs Mia)

Padres won 3-2, all the runs came in the 9th inning off one swing of the bat. Jorge Alfaro’s walk-off game-winning home run gave Manny Machado some company as they are the only two Padres hitters to go deep in the month of May.

Alfaro was just 1-6 in the series and never reached past first base in his only time on the bases. This was the first time Alfaro was facing his former team since being traded in the offseason and he made it count in his final at-bat.

Two-on-two-out, the Colombian catcher sent the first-pitch slider 449ft giving the Padres the 3-1 series win as opposed to a 2-2 series split.

Pitcher of the game: (Sunday vs Mia)

Joe Musgrove had another Musgrove-like game. Going 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K. Despite the strong start, how about the only other pitcher to throw strikes in this game? Yes, Robert Suarez.

Suarez went two innings on Sunday, no Marlins reached base as it was a clean two innings for Suarez. Post the opening day fiasco, Suarez has been an asset out of the bullpen. In his last 11 games played Suarez holds a 1.93 ERA over 14 IP with 15 K’s.

Robert Suarez was the winning pitcher for the Padres after Jorge Alfaro launched the game-winner.



Suarez's last 11 appearances (post-opening day fiasco)



14 IP, 6 H, 4 BB, 15 K, 1.93 ERA.



Outstanding bounce back for a rookie that stumbled in his first career appearance. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) May 9, 2022

If Suarez spotted Miami one run, Alfaro’s home run would’ve just been to tie the game instead of winning it.

What to watch: Chicago comes to town

A friendly face comes back to San Diego for a three-game set. Yes, I am talking about Seiya Suzuki unfortunately.

The Cubs come in as one of the coldest teams in all of baseball. Since starting the season 6-4 they have lost 14 of their last 17 games. Chicago’s starting pitching ERA ranks 27th in the MLB. The Padres should take advantage and jump off the Cubs starters early.

I expect the Padres to make quick work of Chicago and closing out this homestand 6-1 would be just what the doctor ordered. But I am sure many fans would take a 5-2 homestand with two series wins, but it can’t be anything short of that.