Happy Birthday Mr. Padre!

Tony Gwynn would’ve turned 62 today

By Ben Fadden
UC Davis vs San Diego State Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Today is May 9 which means it is the day that the great Tony Gwynn was born in 1960. Unfortunately, he is not with us but this is a day for celebration and the San Diego Padres are going to do just that at Petco Park tonight as the Chicago Cubs come to town.

Dr. Alicia Gwynn, Tony’s widow, is expected to throw out the first pitch to her son, Tony Gwynn Jr., while her daughter, Anisha, is going to sing the national anthem. There will be a Gwynn jersey giveaway for all fans that attend tonight’s game. Padres players have been wearing the jersey during batting practice over the last few days.

Earlier today, the Padres announced that they’re starting the Tony Gwynn Community All-Star Program, which will provide $5,000 grants to four lucky students who are 18 and under that help a local non-profit organization.

Many have spent the day praising the best Padres player of all-time on social media, including the San Diego State Baseball program, Manny Machado via Bally Sports San Diego, and the Padres.

