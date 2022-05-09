Happy Birthday Mr. Padre!

Today is May 9 which means it is the day that the great Tony Gwynn was born in 1960. Unfortunately, he is not with us but this is a day for celebration and the San Diego Padres are going to do just that at Petco Park tonight as the Chicago Cubs come to town.

Dr. Alicia Gwynn, Tony’s widow, is expected to throw out the first pitch to her son, Tony Gwynn Jr., while her daughter, Anisha, is going to sing the national anthem. There will be a Gwynn jersey giveaway for all fans that attend tonight’s game. Padres players have been wearing the jersey during batting practice over the last few days.

padres

Gwynn

19 pic.twitter.com/Ah7g7WNnmR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 7, 2022

Earlier today, the Padres announced that they’re starting the Tony Gwynn Community All-Star Program, which will provide $5,000 grants to four lucky students who are 18 and under that help a local non-profit organization.

On what would have been #MrPadre's 62nd birthday, we're proud to announce the Tony Gwynn Community All-Star Program that honors local youth that embody Tony's dedication to supporting the San Diego community.



Applications are open: https://t.co/h8cTJPHexx pic.twitter.com/FKszJ9246H — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 9, 2022

Many have spent the day praising the best Padres player of all-time on social media, including the San Diego State Baseball program, Manny Machado via Bally Sports San Diego, and the Padres.

Happy Birthday to the late, great Tony Gwynn, who was born on this day in 1960. We miss you every day, Coach. You are forever in our hearts and minds! #GoAztecs ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Uu2s9EbRG2 — San Diego State Baseball (@AztecBaseball) May 9, 2022

"He's done so much for the city, for the organization... Like he said, he's proud to be a Padre & so am I"



Manny Machado speaks on the legacy of Mr. Padre. @Padres | #TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/qu06ieRFwM — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) May 9, 2022