Happy Birthday Mr. Padre!

Today is May 9 which means it is the day that the great Tony Gwynn was born in 1960. Unfortunately, he is not with us but this is a day for celebration and the San Diego Padres are going to do just that at Petco Park tonight as the Chicago Cubs come to town.
Dr. Alicia Gwynn, Tony’s widow, is expected to throw out the first pitch to her son, Tony Gwynn Jr., while her daughter, Anisha, is going to sing the national anthem. There will be a Gwynn jersey giveaway for all fans that attend tonight’s game. Padres players have been wearing the jersey during batting practice over the last few days.
padres— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 7, 2022
Earlier today, the Padres announced that they’re starting the Tony Gwynn Community All-Star Program, which will provide $5,000 grants to four lucky students who are 18 and under that help a local non-profit organization.
On what would have been #MrPadre's 62nd birthday, we're proud to announce the Tony Gwynn Community All-Star Program that honors local youth that embody Tony's dedication to supporting the San Diego community.— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 9, 2022
Applications are open: https://t.co/h8cTJPHexx pic.twitter.com/FKszJ9246H
Many have spent the day praising the best Padres player of all-time on social media, including the San Diego State Baseball program, Manny Machado via Bally Sports San Diego, and the Padres.
Happy Birthday to the late, great Tony Gwynn, who was born on this day in 1960. We miss you every day, Coach. You are forever in our hearts and minds! #GoAztecs ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Uu2s9EbRG2— San Diego State Baseball (@AztecBaseball) May 9, 2022
"He's done so much for the city, for the organization... Like he said, he's proud to be a Padre & so am I"— Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) May 9, 2022
Manny Machado speaks on the legacy of Mr. Padre. @Padres | #TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/qu06ieRFwM
Happy birthday, #MrPadre!— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 9, 2022
You're in our hearts every day, and today we play for you! pic.twitter.com/wUOg4Bd1xm
