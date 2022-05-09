 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Padres face slumping Cubs

The Cubs look to snap a five-game losing streak vs. the Padres.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: MAR 26 Spring Training - Cubs at Padres Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Cubs (9-18) vs. San Diego Padres (19-10), May 9-11, 2022

Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Cubs SB Nation Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Padres continue their homestand to face a slumping Cubs team that has lost five straight games.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Kyle Hendricks vs. MacKenzie Gore

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Mike Clevinger

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Nick Martinez

Projected Lineups

Chicago Cubs

  1. Willson Contreras, DH
  2. Seiya Suzuki, RF
  3. Ian Happ, LF
  4. Patrick Wisdom, 3B
  5. Frank Schwindel, 1B
  6. Jonathan Villar, 2B
  7. Jason Heyward, CF
  8. Yan Gomes, C
  9. Nico Hoerner, SS

San Diego Padres

  1. Trent Grisham, CF
  2. Jake Cronenworth, 1B
  3. Manny Machado, 3B
  4. Jurickson Profar, LF
  5. Eric Hosmer, DH
  6. Ha-Seong Kim, SS
  7. Matt Beaty, RF
  8. Austin Nola, C
  9. CJ Abrams, 2B

