Series preview: Padres face slumping Cubs

Chicago Cubs (9-18) vs. San Diego Padres (19-10), May 9-11, 2022
Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Cubs SB Nation Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Padres continue their homestand to face a slumping Cubs team that has lost five straight games.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:
Projected Starters
Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Kyle Hendricks vs. MacKenzie Gore
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST
TBD vs. Mike Clevinger
Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST
TBD vs. Nick Martinez
Projected Lineups
Chicago Cubs
- Willson Contreras, DH
- Seiya Suzuki, RF
- Ian Happ, LF
- Patrick Wisdom, 3B
- Frank Schwindel, 1B
- Jonathan Villar, 2B
- Jason Heyward, CF
- Yan Gomes, C
- Nico Hoerner, SS
San Diego Padres
- Trent Grisham, CF
- Jake Cronenworth, 1B
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- Eric Hosmer, DH
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS
- Matt Beaty, RF
- Austin Nola, C
- CJ Abrams, 2B
