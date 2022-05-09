Series preview: Padres face slumping Cubs

Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Cubs SB Nation Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Padres continue their homestand to face a slumping Cubs team that has lost five straight games.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Kyle Hendricks vs. MacKenzie Gore

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Mike Clevinger

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Nick Martinez

Projected Lineups

Chicago Cubs

Willson Contreras, DH Seiya Suzuki, RF Ian Happ, LF Patrick Wisdom, 3B Frank Schwindel, 1B Jonathan Villar, 2B Jason Heyward, CF Yan Gomes, C Nico Hoerner, SS

San Diego Padres