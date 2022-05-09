 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - May 9, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, May 9, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Marlins’ chance to split series with Padres spoiled by Jorge Alfaro walk-off home run (Miami Herald)

Alfaro mashes pinch-hit 3-run HR in 9th, Padres win 3-2 (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Minors: Jorge Oña finding timing with Missions, Luke Voit piling up punchouts (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Jorge Alfaro mashes pinch-hit 3-run homer in 9th for Padres win (FOX News)

MLB News

Gleyber walks off Yankees after Cole gem (MLB.com)

Wow! Mom makes incredible barehanded snag (MLB.com)

Sasha Banks calls out Snoop, Mariah, 50 Cent before 1st pitch (MLB.com)

The MLB moms who are social media MVPs (MLB.com)

Scherzer’s 24-start lossless streak ends: ‘Heck of a run’ (MLB.com)

Now that he’s up, here’s what to expect from D-back prospect Alek Thomas (MLB.com)

‘It was awesome’: Sousa’s first save caps White Sox sweep (MLB.com)

Celebrating mothers throughout MLB (MLB.com)

Cubs send Stroman to IL, option Schwindel (MLB.com)

