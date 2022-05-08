Talking Friars Ep. 159: Alfaro Bails Out Padres in Marlins series win

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I discuss all that went on in the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins series including the Padres offense’s inability to score runs, the starting pitching continuing to keep San Diego in games, Dinelson Lamet’s struggles continuing, and Jorge Alfaro becoming a Mother’s Day hero instead of being the last out of an embarrassing loss.

