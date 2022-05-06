Talking Friars Ep. 158: 4 Ways Padres Can Configure Rotation Upon Blake Snell’s Return

On today’s episode of Talking Friars, I discussed some of the options the San Diego Padres have when it comes to constructing their rotation upon the return of starting pitcher Blake Snell. Nick Martinez just threw 7 innings of one run ball last night so he isn’t making the Padres decisions any easier.

NEW POD OUT: 4 Ways the Padres Can Configure the Starting Rotation Upon Snell’s Return



- 1 6-man + 3 5-man rotation options

- Why sending Gore down makes no sense AT ALL



https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE

https://t.co/LWordTkjtL pic.twitter.com/kfCCC6pAVj — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) May 6, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here.

Drop a voicemail with any of your Padres comments/thoughts to be featured on the next episode at (619) 335-5770!

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season. Hit the notification bell so you don’t miss when a video drops!