Good Morning San Diego - May 6, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, May 6, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres expect to add number of good players in next month or so (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Minors: Blake Snell makes second rehab start; Ryan Weathers’ best start yet for El Paso (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres’ Eric Hosmer gains confidence from Bob Melvin, return to old self (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Talking with ... Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Ohtani matches a Babe Ruth feat at Fenway (MLB.com)

Another milestone! Miggy passes Kaline on all-time hits list (MLB.com)

20 homers in 6 games? Brewers might need a sturdier bell (MLB.com)

Correa exits after HBPs, set to undergo tests (MLB.com)

Here’s each team’s best pure hitting prospect (MLB.com)

Have a cigar! Padres coach sends peace offering for 2020 HR (MLB.com)

Here is the MVP for each team so far (MLB.com)

Four years later, Farquhar reflects on career-ending aneurysm (MLB.com)

Despite early slump, don’t sleep on Torkelson (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

