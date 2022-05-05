Good Morning San Diego - May 5, 2022

San Diego Padres News
San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger emotional after impressive start in return from Tommy John surgery (ESPN.com)
Padres’ Eric Hosmer gains confidence from Bob Melvin, return to old self (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres made recent attempts to sign Joe Musgrove to extension but were rebuffed, per report (CBS Sports)
MLB News
All Rise, All Cry: More tears of joy as Judge meets fan (MLB.com)
Win 202 ties Waino-Yadi battery atop all-time list (MLB.com)
Bumgarner ejected in 1st; D-backs hang on to win (MLB.com)
Verlander takes big step as Astros sweep M’s (MLB.com)
Kwan’s first career walk-off lifts Guardians in 10th (MLB.com)
Braves hint at looming surge in split vs. Mets (MLB.com)
If you can watch this rain-delay act and not say OMG, you may be a robot (MLB.com)
Hike! Báez goes between legs for slick out (MLB.com)
Loading comments...