Good Morning San Diego - May 5, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, May 5, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger emotional after impressive start in return from Tommy John surgery (ESPN.com)

Padres’ Eric Hosmer gains confidence from Bob Melvin, return to old self (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres made recent attempts to sign Joe Musgrove to extension but were rebuffed, per report (CBS Sports)

MLB News

All Rise, All Cry: More tears of joy as Judge meets fan (MLB.com)

Win 202 ties Waino-Yadi battery atop all-time list (MLB.com)

Bumgarner ejected in 1st; D-backs hang on to win (MLB.com)

Verlander takes big step as Astros sweep M’s (MLB.com)

Kwan’s first career walk-off lifts Guardians in 10th (MLB.com)

Braves hint at looming surge in split vs. Mets (MLB.com)

If you can watch this rain-delay act and not say OMG, you may be a robot (MLB.com)

Hike! Báez goes between legs for slick out (MLB.com)

Psychic Cease? Mic’d up pitcher predicts HR (MLB.com)

