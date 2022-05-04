Padres failed to double down in Cleveland

Game one of this two-game set was delayed allowing Padres fans to receive a 2-for-1 today. It was going perfect for 16.5 innings until the bottom of the 8th. The Padres were on the verge of getting a clean two-game sweep until Tim Hill was charged with three hits, one walk, and three earned runs in just 0.2 innings pitched. Hill never escaped the 8th. While the bats weren’t exactly on fire in game two with just five hits in 10 innings. A three-run lead against this Cleveland team should’ve been more than enough.

Slugger of the games (series)

No need for a long thought process. Manny Machado continues to be hot here in the second month of the season. Machado was the only Padre to have two hits in a game in either of the two doubleheaders. That marks Machado’s ninth two-hit game this season trailing only Eric Hosmer for the Padres team lead. San Diego won 5-4 in the morning matchup, the difference was a two-run 350ft home run by Machado.

Despite going hitless in game two, Machado recorded a full-count walk in the first and came around to score on a Hosmer double. Despite the loss, Machado was able to score twice.

Flame thrower of the games (series)

Luis Garcia and Taylor Rogers provided clutch innings near the final few innings and three of the four relievers out of the bullpen in game two saw a run come across while on the hill. I am inclined to go with rookie LHP MacKenzie Gore. In his four starts, this season the 23-year-old has not allowed more than two runs. So far so good for Gore, despite being a 4-seam dominant pitcher.

MacKenzie Gore's line today:



5.2IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K



Four starts into his early career, Gore has yet to allow more than 2 ER in each of his four. In fact, it has been 1 ER or less in 3 of 4. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) May 4, 2022

I don’t think the fastball usage is necessarily a negative. The San Francisco Giants paid Carlos Rodon big money this offseason who is also an LHP starter. Last season with the White Sox Rodon threw 58.7% 4-seam fastballs. He posted a career-low 2.37 ERA. This season Rodon raised that clip even higher to 63.8% and his ERA is only 1.55 over five starts. We can see Gore as a potential parallel with Rodon, which would be a good thing for the Padres.

What’s next

The Padres will come back home to San Diego in what should’ve been at minimum a share of the NL West. But, with a Los Angeles Dodgers loss to the San Francisco Giants, the Padres can kick off a 7-game homestand with a share of first place.

Tomorrow will be a Cinco de Mayo 6:40 pm start vs Miami Marlins for game one of four against the fish.