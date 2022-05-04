Talking Friars Ep. 157: Padres Split Guardians Doubleheader They Should’ve Swept

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on both games of today’s doubleheader between the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres. Mike Clevinger made his season debut, Manny Machado homered, Taylor Rogers continues to be a great closer, and the Padres got to see Franmil Reyes, Josh Naylor, and Austin Hedges again.

Let me know in the comments if you were satisfied with the team’s performance today despite the walk off loss in game two!

NEW POD OUT: Padres Split Guardians Doubleheader They Should’ve Swept



-Concern level for the bullpen right now

-Clev's back!

-Marlins preview



