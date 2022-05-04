Good Morning San Diego - May 4, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres-Guardians rained out; DH on Wednesday (MLB.com)
San Diego Padres Top Prospects for Dynasty Leagues (Fantrax HQ)
San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians odds, picks and predictions (Blue Ridge Now)
Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres preview, pitching matchups (Cleveland.com)
Padres pregame: No sunshine in Cleveland for ‘Sunshine’s’ debut? (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Former San Diego Padres pitcher Kazuhisa Makita lands in CPBL (Call To The Pen)
3 Padres hitters who outperformed expectations in April (Friars on Base)
MLB News
These early MLB leaderboards might surprise you (MLB.com)
WATCH: Dodgers, MLB hold 2022 All-Star Week launch event (MLB.com)
Ohtani shocks, then awes White Sox fan (MLB.com)
3 pitchers you didn’t know were dominating (MLB.com)
Angels option Jo Adell, recall Jose Rojas (MLB.com)
Injuries: Ohtani, Yankees, KB, Blue Jays (MLB.com)
Wednesday’s Cards-Royals game time moved up to 12:10 p.m. CT (MLB.com)
