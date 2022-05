Series preview: Padres back on road to face Cardinals

Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

The Padres head back out on the road to face the Cardinals.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Monday, 11:15 a.m. PST

Nick Martinez vs. Packy Naughton

Tuesday, 4:45 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Adam Wainwright

Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. PST

TBD vs. Dakota Hudson

Projected Lineups

San Diego Padres

Jake Cronenworth, 2B Manny Machado, 3B Jurickson Profar, LF Eric Hosmer, 1B Wil Myers, RF Luke Voit, DH Ha-Seong Kim, SS Austin Nola, C Jose Azocar, CF

St. Louis Cardinals