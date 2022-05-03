 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Padres SP Mike Clevinger makes season debut, faces former team

Clevinger will face some familiar faces Tuesday night.

By Jeremy Brener
Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Indians Photo by: 2020 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians, May 3-4, 2022

Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Guardians SB Nation Site: Covering the Corner

The Padres close out their eight-game road trip with a two-game stop in Cleveland to face the Guardians. Mike Clevinger is set to make his 2022 debut and face his former team for the first time.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. Zach Plesac

Wednesday, 10:10 a.m. PST

MacKenzie Gore vs. Cal Quantrill

Projected Lineups

Padres

  1. Trent Grisham, CF
  2. Jake Cronenworth, 1B
  3. Manny Machado, 3B
  4. Jurickson Profar, LF
  5. Eric Hosmer, DH
  6. Ha-Seong Kim, SS
  7. Matt Beaty, RF
  8. Austin Nola, C
  9. CJ Abrams, 2B

Guardians

  1. Myles Straw, CF
  2. Steven Kwan, RF
  3. Jose Ramirez, 3B
  4. Owen Miller, 2B
  5. Josh Naylor, 1B
  6. Franmil Reyes, DH
  7. Andres Gimenez, SS
  8. Luke Maile, C
  9. Richie Palacios, LF

