Series preview: Padres SP Mike Clevinger makes season debut, faces former team

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians, May 3-4, 2022
Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
The Padres close out their eight-game road trip with a two-game stop in Cleveland to face the Guardians. Mike Clevinger is set to make his 2022 debut and face his former team for the first time.
Here’s a look at what we can expect:
Projected Starters
Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. PST
Mike Clevinger vs. Zach Plesac
Wednesday, 10:10 a.m. PST
MacKenzie Gore vs. Cal Quantrill
Projected Lineups
Padres
- Trent Grisham, CF
- Jake Cronenworth, 1B
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- Eric Hosmer, DH
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS
- Matt Beaty, RF
- Austin Nola, C
- CJ Abrams, 2B
Guardians
- Myles Straw, CF
- Steven Kwan, RF
- Jose Ramirez, 3B
- Owen Miller, 2B
- Josh Naylor, 1B
- Franmil Reyes, DH
- Andres Gimenez, SS
- Luke Maile, C
- Richie Palacios, LF
