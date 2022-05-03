Series preview: Padres SP Mike Clevinger makes season debut, faces former team

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians, May 3-4, 2022

Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Guardians SB Nation Site: Covering the Corner

The Padres close out their eight-game road trip with a two-game stop in Cleveland to face the Guardians. Mike Clevinger is set to make his 2022 debut and face his former team for the first time.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. Zach Plesac

Wednesday, 10:10 a.m. PST

MacKenzie Gore vs. Cal Quantrill

Projected Lineups

Padres

Trent Grisham, CF Jake Cronenworth, 1B Manny Machado, 3B Jurickson Profar, LF Eric Hosmer, DH Ha-Seong Kim, SS Matt Beaty, RF Austin Nola, C CJ Abrams, 2B

Guardians