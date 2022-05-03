 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - May 3, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres Daily: Bullpen leaks; Hill delivers; Rogers to the rescue (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Minors: Milone paces El Paso; Ruiz still streaking; Hoffman’s first hit (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres sign reliever Yusmeiro Petit to minor-league deal (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Prediction, Preview, and Odds (Winners and Whiners)

MLB power rankings: Taking care of business (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Catch of the year? We may have the front-runner (MLB.com)

d’Arnaud helps push Braves past 1st-place Mets (MLB.com)

Bueller? Chicago fan skips school for Trout selfie (MLB.com)

Injuries: Ohtani, Yankees, KB, Blue Jays (MLB.com)

In ‘best start’ of career, Cease K’s Trout ... 3 times (MLB.com)

Buck Showalter suspended for Monday’s game (MLB.com)

Surrounded by immortals, Papi tours Hall: ‘It is amazing’ (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: Race for No. 1 tightens up (MLB.com)

Mets ‘make the baseball decision’ to DFA Robinson Canó (MLB.com)

