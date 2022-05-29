Talking Friars Ep. 173: Off the Foul Pole & Padres Win Pirates Series!

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on all that went down during the Padres last series of the home stand against the Pirates. Joe Musgrove was Joe Musgrove, Luke Voit came alive when they needed it most on Friday and Trent Grisham sent the fans home happy on Sunday! Plus, what’s up next on the Padres schedule?

NEW POD: Off the Foul Pole & Padres Win Pirates Series!



-Went to the game and didn't see Grisham's walkoff? Yep that's me

-My sister's take on Grisham's HR + meeting Manaea, Clev & Yu

-Who's next on the schedule



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/MSCQbTQ60S pic.twitter.com/lfqJ9papeK — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) May 30, 2022

