Tommy Pham Slaps Joc Pederson After He ‘Disrespectful’ Things About Padres

In the loudest slap heard ‘round the world since the Oscars, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham connected on San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson’s face Friday evening.

The slap led to a three-game suspension which began Friday night, but more details are surfacing about why Pham slapped Pederson.

According to sources, there were two reasons why Pham hit Pederson. The first reason was financial, going back to some unpaid matter in a fantasy football league. The second had to do with “disrespectful” comments Pederson made about the San Diego Padres.

Pham played the previous two seasons with the Padres before signing with the Reds this offseason, while Pederson played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, arguably the Padres’ biggest rival, from 2014-20.

The two teams met in the 2020 NLDS, where the potential tension between the two may have started.

I think it’s safe to say Pederson might not have a warm welcome when the Giants come to San Diego next.