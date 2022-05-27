Talking Friars Ep. 172: Should the Padres start Jose Azocar over Trent Grisham?

The San Diego Padres have been carried most of the season by their starting pitching. It isn’t likely that they’ll continue to be this dominant all season long so the offense is going to have to step up at some point.

Trent Grisham, who is hitting .157 entering Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, has been a part of the offense as the starting center fielder but it’s worth asking if he should remain the starting center fielder over rookie Jose Azocar. Therefore, I thought it would be a fun exercise to compare Grisham and Azocar’s stats during Episode 172 of Talking Friars to see if it would be worth giving Azocar more playing time.

Drop a comment with who you’d rather see start in center field!

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season. Hit the notification bell on the YouTube channel so you don’t miss when a video drops!