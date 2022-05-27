 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game #45: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres

First of 3 games vs. the Pirates.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres, May 27, 2022, 6:40 p.m. PT

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

The Padres host the Pirates for a three-game set in San Diego this weekend.

Pregame show:

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...