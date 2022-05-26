Talking Friars Ep. 171: Padres’ Manny Machado is the MOST hated MLB player?!

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on a new list that came out about the most hated MLB players in 2022. Manny Machado is ranked #1 so I try to find out how this happened. Machado’s teammate, Fernando Tatis Jr., is also on the list. Who else is? Find out during the episode!

NEW POD: Padres' Manny Machado: The MOST Hated Player in MLB?!



-Who isn't as hated as him on the list

-Trout is high on it too lol

-Trying to find out why Manny is #1

-Who's your most hated player in MLB?



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/JGr0G0aupQ pic.twitter.com/fEy54AMrdi — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) May 26, 2022

