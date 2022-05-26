Good Morning San Diego - May 26, 2022

San Diego Padres News
San Diego Padres’ Petco Park named best MLB ballpark for 2022 by USA Today (10News.com)
Padres Daily: Snell not happy this time; Voit understands situation (San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Padres: 3 questions about the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. (Call To The Pen)
Tellez, Brewers beat Darvish, Padres 2-1 to take 2 of 3 (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Nats are first team to shut out Dodgers in ‘22 (MLB.com)
True Story: Sox second baseman showing who he really is (MLB.com)
Even Maddon in awe of Trout’s greatness (MLB.com)
Here’s the All-MLB team … thus far (MLB.com)
3 years later, this trade has flipped in a BIG way (MLB.com)
‘Something needs to be done’: Emotional Roberts discusses Texas shooting (MLB.com)
Injuries: Acuña, Stanton & Yanks, McNeil, Tatis (MLB.com)
Rox rookie draws inspiration from dad’s remarkable story (MLB.com)
Loading comments...