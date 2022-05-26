 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - May 26, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, May 26, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

San Diego Padres’ Petco Park named best MLB ballpark for 2022 by USA Today (10News.com)

Padres Daily: Snell not happy this time; Voit understands situation (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Padres: 3 questions about the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. (Call To The Pen)

Tellez, Brewers beat Darvish, Padres 2-1 to take 2 of 3 (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Nats are first team to shut out Dodgers in ‘22 (MLB.com)

True Story: Sox second baseman showing who he really is (MLB.com)

Even Maddon in awe of Trout’s greatness (MLB.com)

Here’s the All-MLB team … thus far (MLB.com)

3 years later, this trade has flipped in a BIG way (MLB.com)

‘Something needs to be done’: Emotional Roberts discusses Texas shooting (MLB.com)

Injuries: Acuña, Stanton & Yanks, McNeil, Tatis (MLB.com)

Rox rookie draws inspiration from dad’s remarkable story (MLB.com)

Knebel on Girardi: ‘We’re on the same page’ (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...