Talking Friars Ep. 170: Padres probably should’ve been swept by the Brewers

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on all that went down during the Padres series loss to the Brewers including how San Diego was even able to win a game this series, Blake Snell bouncing back, Yu Darvish pitching well but the offense not backing him up, and Manny Machado’s bobble head night!

NEW POD: Padres probably should’ve been swept by the Brewers



-An emotional but important show open

-Thank goodness for Jake Cronenworth

-Manny Machado bobblehead night



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/Oxx5Jxrkok pic.twitter.com/yny01Z00vF — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) May 26, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season. Hit the notification bell so you don’t miss when a video drops!