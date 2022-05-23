Series preview: Padres return home to face Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (26-15) vs. San Diego Padres (27-14), May 20-22, 2022
Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
The Padres attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive as they face the Brewers.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:
Projected Starters
Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Adrian Houser vs. Nick Martinez
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Corbin Burnes vs. Blake Snell
Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST
Aaron Ashby vs. Yu Darvish
Projected Lineups
Milwaukee Brewers
- Kolten Wong, 2B
- Luis Urias, SS
- Christian Yelich, LF
- Hunter Renfroe, RF
- Rowdy Tellez, 1B
- Andrew McCutchen, DH
- Tyrone Taylor, CF
- Mike Brosseau, 3B
- Victor Caratini, C
San Diego Padres
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- Eric Hosmer, 1B
- Wil Myers, RF
- Luke Voit, DH
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS
- Austin Nola, C
- Trent Grisham, CF
