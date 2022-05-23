Series preview: Padres return home to face Brewers

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

The Padres attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive as they face the Brewers.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Adrian Houser vs. Nick Martinez

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Corbin Burnes vs. Blake Snell

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Aaron Ashby vs. Yu Darvish

Projected Lineups

Milwaukee Brewers

Kolten Wong, 2B Luis Urias, SS Christian Yelich, LF Hunter Renfroe, RF Rowdy Tellez, 1B Andrew McCutchen, DH Tyrone Taylor, CF Mike Brosseau, 3B Victor Caratini, C

San Diego Padres