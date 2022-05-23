 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Series preview: Padres return home to face Brewers

The Padres look to keep their hot streak going.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers (26-15) vs. San Diego Padres (27-14), May 20-22, 2022

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball

The Padres attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive as they face the Brewers.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Monday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Adrian Houser vs. Nick Martinez

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Corbin Burnes vs. Blake Snell

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Aaron Ashby vs. Yu Darvish

Projected Lineups

Milwaukee Brewers

  1. Kolten Wong, 2B
  2. Luis Urias, SS
  3. Christian Yelich, LF
  4. Hunter Renfroe, RF
  5. Rowdy Tellez, 1B
  6. Andrew McCutchen, DH
  7. Tyrone Taylor, CF
  8. Mike Brosseau, 3B
  9. Victor Caratini, C

San Diego Padres

  1. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
  2. Manny Machado, 3B
  3. Jurickson Profar, LF
  4. Eric Hosmer, 1B
  5. Wil Myers, RF
  6. Luke Voit, DH
  7. Ha-Seong Kim, SS
  8. Austin Nola, C
  9. Trent Grisham, CF

