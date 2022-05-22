Talking Friars Ep. 168: A GIANT sweep for the Padres in San Fran

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I discussed all that went on in the San Diego Padres series sweep of the San Francisco Giants—from Joe Musgrove continuing to earn a large upcoming contract to fans throwing beer at Jurickson Profar. Plus, I preview the Padres next series versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

NEW POD: A Giant sweep for the Padres in San Fran



-Musgrove has a chip on his shoulder

-Manny's slugging his way to an MVP

-Answering voicemail Q about bullpen

-MIL preview



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/G6BIzN1McI pic.twitter.com/2UIKtxVC6Y — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) May 23, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season. Hit the notification bell so you don’t miss when a video drops!