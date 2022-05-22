 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 168: A GIANT sweep for the Padres in San Fran

What a great way to end the road trip!

By Ben Fadden
MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I discussed all that went on in the San Diego Padres series sweep of the San Francisco Giants—from Joe Musgrove continuing to earn a large upcoming contract to fans throwing beer at Jurickson Profar. Plus, I preview the Padres next series versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

