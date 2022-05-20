Talking Friars Ep. 167: MLB Network’s Lauren Shehadi Talks Padres, MLB Central Success & Women in Baseball

The latest episode of Talking Friars was a fun one to do. I sat down with Lauren Shehadi of MLB Network and TBS to discuss if the San Diego Padres have a better chance to win the World Series this season compared to last, if Manny Machado is able to win the NL MVP despite the media’s misconceptions of him, how much Lauren is enjoying her new role as the pregame and postgame host for TBS’ Tuesday broadcasts, how proud she is about how much MLB Central has grown over the years, Nabil Crismatt needing to get some national recognition and the importance of women being at the forefront of sports broadcasting.

MLB Network's @LaurenShehadi Talks Padres, MLB Central & Women in ⚾️



-Teaching Shaq where to stand in the box

-What's Manny Machado like?

-Highlighting Nabil Crismatt

-Favorite city, ballpark & favorite interview



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/E7H6eEugXL pic.twitter.com/5y2uh3gOM4 — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) May 20, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season. Hit the notification bell so you don’t miss when a video drops!