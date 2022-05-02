 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - May 2, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, May 2, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres notes: Grisham heats up; Voit headed for rehab assignment; roster cuts made (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mike Clevinger set to start for San Diego Padres on Tuesday vs. former team, Cleveland Guardians (ESPN.com)

MLB News

J-Rod’s 1st MLB homer is 450-foot blast (MLB.com)

Gausman pitching at Cy Young level, literally (MLB.com)

Yankees push win streak to 9 behind Judge’s 2-HR day (MLB.com)

Kelsie Whitmore breaks new ground in FerryHawks’ starting lineup (MLB.com)

Krizan gets first MLB hit after 11 years in Minors (MLB.com)

Injuries: Ohtani, Wander, Witt, Yankees, KB (MLB.com)

Twins to Maeda: Thanks for not showing up (MLB.com)

When Yogi and Scooter opened a bowling alley (MLB.com)

K, pose, spin: ‘Stro’ show on full display (MLB.com)

Top prospect Melendez poised for MLB debut (MLB.com)

Rutschman to continue rehab assignment in Bowie (MLB.com)

Montero gets 2 hits in debut, heads back to Triple-A (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...