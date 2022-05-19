Talking Friars Ep. 166: Padres take 2 out of 3 vs. Bryce-less Phillies

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on all that went down in the San Diego Padres latest series in Philadelphia against the Bryce Harper-less Phillies. MacKenzie Gore, Nick Martinez and Yu Darvish pitched great while Robinson Cano drove in runs and flashed the leather!
NEW POD OUT: Padres Take 2 vs Bryce-less Phillies!— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) May 19, 2022
-Worried about Snell?
-Cano > Voit right now & why Cano is having more success
-SFG series preview
-NL West update
https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic
https://t.co/ermd4ZLcsm pic.twitter.com/mfH9X9CNSW
Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars
Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here.
Drop a voicemail with any of your Padres comments/thoughts to be featured on the next episode at (619) 335-5770!
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.
Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season. Hit the notification bell so you don’t miss when a video drops!
Loading comments...