Talking Friars Ep. 166: Padres take 2 out of 3 vs. Bryce-less Phillies

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on all that went down in the San Diego Padres latest series in Philadelphia against the Bryce Harper-less Phillies. MacKenzie Gore, Nick Martinez and Yu Darvish pitched great while Robinson Cano drove in runs and flashed the leather!

NEW POD OUT: Padres Take 2 vs Bryce-less Phillies!



-Worried about Snell?

-Cano > Voit right now & why Cano is having more success

-SFG series preview

-NL West update



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) May 19, 2022

