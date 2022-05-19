 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - May 19, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, May 19, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres notes: Cano contributes; Tatis, Hill, Lamet updates (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Minors: Weathers struggling in El Paso; Mears resetting in Arizona (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Daily: Clevinger’s climb; MacKenzie Gore’s fluctuating fastball; too many stolen bases (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ted Leitner and Larry Luchino to be inducted into San Diego Padres Hall of Fame (KUSI News)

MLB News

Suwinski’s Wrigley homer brings Dad to tears (MLB.com)

Pujols gets 2 hits to move into 10th all-time (MLB.com)

Scherzer headed for MRI due to left-side discomfort (MLB.com)

Ohtani’s fastball velo returns in a big way (MLB.com)

7 teams that could soon be sellers (MLB.com)

2022 mock draft: Former All-Star’s son goes No. 1 (MLB.com)

‘An unreal pitcher,’ Cole dialing it up of late (MLB.com)

Soccer match breaks out at MLB game (MLB.com)

Watch free today: O’s aim to contain Yanks’ bats (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...