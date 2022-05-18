The sun was shining in Philadelphia for the Padres

The San Diego Padres win on Tuesday placed them in a tie for 2nd best road record this season. The Padres handed the Philadelphia Phillies their biggest home shutout loss of the season.

Hitter of the game: Robinson Cano

The 8x all-star received his second start as a member of the Padres and he did not disappoint. Tuesday’s multi-hit game was Cano’s first since he was a Met on Opening Day this season.

Cano had arguably the two biggest hits of the game. In the 5th Cano lined a single that allowed Myers to get to third base and Myers was able to score on a forceout by Nola. Cano’s very next AB he singled yet again, this time Myers was able to score after a fielding error by outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Cano then came in from a Trent Grisham RBI double.

Despite being accounted for no RBIs, Cano was a factor in all three of the Padres scored runs on Tuesday.

Pitcher of the game: MiKenzie ClevinGore

Yes, you read that correctly. Mike Clevinger got the start for the Padres but MacKenzie Gore threw three great innings in his bullpen debut. The pitchers combined to go for 8 innings pitched and only allowed 4 hits and surrendered no runs with 9 strikeouts.

Great things can happen when you limit the number of base runners. That’s exactly what Clevinger and Gore did. Neither one gave up any walks.

Clevinger was more dominant with just the one hit allowed and no base runner to reach second base. But, Gore coming in and holding the Padres shutout on the road vs a top 5 scoring team was just as critical.

Padres win 3-0 in Philly



Clevinger, Gore, & Rogers receive a combined shutout.



9 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 10 K — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) May 18, 2022

What to watch: 3:45pm PST @ Philadelphia

Tuesday, the Phillies were shut out at home for the third time this season. The two previous times the Phillies scored six and eight runs in the following game. Blake Snell is making his season debut on Wednesday and he’ll be poised to do what Clevinger did yesterday.

Padres will be tested at the plate vs Zack Wheeler. A quick glance at last year's all-star may look like he’s struggling with a 4.26 ERA on the year. But over his last three games, Wheeler has only allowed three runs in 19 innings of work.

Wheeler is throwing strikes at a 72% clip this season. Meaning Padres hitters will see pitches in the zone and will have to take advantage when they are there.