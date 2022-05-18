 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - May 18, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Clevinger, Gore start shutout of Phillies in Padres’ win (San Diego Union-Tribune)

I am once again asking for the Mariners to trade for Wil Myers (Lookout Landing)

Best duos in San Diego Padres history (FOX 5 San Diego)

MLB power rankings: NL West already a dogfight (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres pregame: A second start for Cano, Clevinger’s third start since Tommy John (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Betts’ revitalized bat fuels Dodgers’ barrage (MLB.com)

Padres’ pitching duo dynamic in opener (MLB.com)

Vlad Jr.’s maturation on display in 4th season (MLB.com)

9 HRs in 1 game? That’s just part of this slugfest (MLB.com)

Baldelli: ‘Strong possibility’ Correa’s return imminent (MLB.com)

Rays lose B. Lowe (back) for at least a month (MLB.com)

These 7 hitters are finding their stride in May (MLB.com)

Harper patient after PRP injection: ‘I want to be out there’ (MLB.com)

Adam Jones hints at hanging up cleats for good (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...