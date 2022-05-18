Good Morning San Diego - May 18, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Clevinger, Gore start shutout of Phillies in Padres’ win (San Diego Union-Tribune)
I am once again asking for the Mariners to trade for Wil Myers (Lookout Landing)
Best duos in San Diego Padres history (FOX 5 San Diego)
MLB power rankings: NL West already a dogfight (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres pregame: A second start for Cano, Clevinger’s third start since Tommy John (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Betts’ revitalized bat fuels Dodgers’ barrage (MLB.com)
Padres’ pitching duo dynamic in opener (MLB.com)
Vlad Jr.’s maturation on display in 4th season (MLB.com)
9 HRs in 1 game? That’s just part of this slugfest (MLB.com)
Baldelli: ‘Strong possibility’ Correa’s return imminent (MLB.com)
Rays lose B. Lowe (back) for at least a month (MLB.com)
These 7 hitters are finding their stride in May (MLB.com)
Harper patient after PRP injection: ‘I want to be out there’ (MLB.com)
Loading comments...