Series preview: Padres continue east coast trip vs. Phillies

San Diego Padres (22-13) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-18), May 17-19, 2022
Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
The Padres continue their road trip against the up-and-down Phillies. Blake Snell makes his season debut Wednesday.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:
Projected Starters
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m. PST
Mike Clevinger vs. TBD
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. PST
Blake Snell vs. Zach Wheeler
Sunday, 10:05 a.m. PST
Yu Darvish vs. Kyle Gibson
Projected Lineups
San Diego Padres
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Jurickson Profar, LF
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Eric Hosmer, 1B
- Wil Myers, RF
- Luke Voit, DH
- Austin Nola, C
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS
- Trent Grisham, CF
Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber, LF
- Alec Bohm, 3B
- Bryce Harper, DH
- Nick Castellanos, RF
- JT Realmuto, C
- Rhys Hoskins, 1B
- Odubel Herrera, CF
- Johan Camargo, 2B
- Bryson Stott, SS
