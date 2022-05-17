 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Series preview: Padres continue east coast trip vs. Phillies

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres (22-13) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-18), May 17-19, 2022

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Phillies SB Nation Site: Battery Power

The Padres continue their road trip against the up-and-down Phillies. Blake Snell makes his season debut Wednesday.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 3:45 p.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. TBD

Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. PST

Blake Snell vs. Zach Wheeler

Sunday, 10:05 a.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Kyle Gibson

Projected Lineups

San Diego Padres

  1. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
  2. Jurickson Profar, LF
  3. Manny Machado, 3B
  4. Eric Hosmer, 1B
  5. Wil Myers, RF
  6. Luke Voit, DH
  7. Austin Nola, C
  8. Ha-Seong Kim, SS
  9. Trent Grisham, CF

Philadelphia Phillies

  1. Kyle Schwarber, LF
  2. Alec Bohm, 3B
  3. Bryce Harper, DH
  4. Nick Castellanos, RF
  5. JT Realmuto, C
  6. Rhys Hoskins, 1B
  7. Odubel Herrera, CF
  8. Johan Camargo, 2B
  9. Bryson Stott, SS

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...