Talking Friars Ep. 164: Heath Bell Talks Current Padres Bullpen Struggles, Musgrove Extension Rumors, NL West, Career Highlights & More

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I was joined by former San Diego Padres closer Heath Bell to discuss the current state of the Padres bullpen, if the National League West will continue to be this good the entire season, what the Padres will need to offer Joe Musgrove to get an extension done, his 2011 All-Star Game experience, what he was able to learn from Jake Peavy and Trevor Hoffman, and who the funniest Padres teammate he ever had was.

NEW POD: Heath Bell Talks Current Padres Bullpen, Musgrove Extension Rumors, NL West



-2011 ASG Slide

-Khalil Greene as a teammate

-Learning from Peavy & Hoffman

-Should 44 get retired eventually?

-Favorite Padres teammates



