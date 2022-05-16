Good Morning San Diego - May 16, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Injuries: Megill, Snell, Margot, Luzardo (MLB.com)
Padres Take a While to Wake Up, Beat Braves in Extra Innings (NBC 7 San Diego)
Manny Machado Brings Chess (and Hits) to the Padres (New York Times)
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin out of hospital, resting after prostate surgery (ESPN.com)
Column: Padres starter MacKenzie Gore says uncertain situation ‘much bigger than me’ (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres vs Braves: Remembering one of the worst brawls in baseball history (Yahoo! Sports)
MLB News
Reds don’t allow a Bucs hit — but lose (MLB.com)
Contenders or pretenders? 5 clubs on the fence (MLB.com)
Not just the best fastball, this is the best pitch in MLB (MLB.com)
Pirates 1st team to win a game without a hit since 2008 (MLB.com)
Game Story: Shohei hits HR No. 101 ▶️ (MLB.com)
These pitchers gave up no hits ... and lost (MLB.com)
Loading comments...