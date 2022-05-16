 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - May 16, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, May 16, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Injuries: Megill, Snell, Margot, Luzardo (MLB.com)

Padres Take a While to Wake Up, Beat Braves in Extra Innings (NBC 7 San Diego)

Manny Machado Brings Chess (and Hits) to the Padres (New York Times)

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin out of hospital, resting after prostate surgery (ESPN.com)

Column: Padres starter MacKenzie Gore says uncertain situation ‘much bigger than me’ (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres vs Braves: Remembering one of the worst brawls in baseball history (Yahoo! Sports)

MLB News

Reds don’t allow a Bucs hit — but lose (MLB.com)

Contenders or pretenders? 5 clubs on the fence (MLB.com)

Not just the best fastball, this is the best pitch in MLB (MLB.com)

Pirates 1st team to win a game without a hit since 2008 (MLB.com)

Game Story: Shohei hits HR No. 101 ▶️ (MLB.com)

These pitchers gave up no hits ... and lost (MLB.com)

His name sounds nasty. His pitches ARE nasty (MLB.com)

